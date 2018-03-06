Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Carbonate Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of carbonate and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global demand for carbonates will be driven primarily by the growth of industries such as construction, automobiles, and electronics," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "The demand for lithium carbonate is witnessing rapid growth owing to the fast-paced growth of the rechargeable battery market, which is growing due to the demand for electronic devices and electric vehicles globally," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Carbonate Market:

Substitution of titanium dioxide with PCC in emulsion paints and coatings

Increasing adoption of calcium carbonate by the paper industry

The global debate on the use of chlorine in meat and poultry industries

Substitution of titanium dioxide with PCC in emulsion paints and coatings:

Titanium dioxide is the most commonly used white pigment in paints and coatings. The manufacturing of titanium dioxide is expensive, making it one of the most expensive raw material in the manufacture of coatings and paints. Hence, PCC is increasingly used in paints and coatings to reduce titanium dioxide requirement, which, in turn, reduces the overall cost associated with the production of paints. Moreover, the use of PPC helps in improving properties such as scrub resistance and viscosity of paints, thereby making it an ideal material to replace titanium dioxide.

Increasing adoption of calcium carbonate by paper industry:

Calcium carbonate is experiencing an increased adoption as a filler in the manufacture of paper and paperboard in the form of PCC and GCC. It is used as a replacement for costlier additives such as wood pulp and kaolin. Moreover, the use of calcium carbonate instead of other additives offers various benefits such as improved opacity, better printability, and increased thickness of the paper.

Increasing competition among soda ash producers:

The demand for soda ash is growing globally, due to the high demand from end-use industries such as the construction and automobile. However, upcoming capacity additions and favorable government policies in major soda ash-producing countries are leading to a growth in competition among the global soda ash producers. The increase in competition and supply will enable the buyers to procure soda ash at lower prices.

