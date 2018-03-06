

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Hawaiian Airlines announced the carrier has selected the 787 Dreamliner as its flagship airplane for medium to long-haul flights. Hawaiian intends to purchase 10 787-9 jets valued at $2.82 billion at list prices. Hawaiian also has purchase rights for 10 additional 787s.



The 787 is the fastest selling twin-aisle airplane in Boeing history. The 787-9 can carry about 290 passengers on flights of about 7,635 nautical miles (14,140 km), while using 20 percent less fuel and emitting 20 percent fewer emissions than the airplanes it replaces.



