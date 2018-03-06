

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled RMB184.67 million, or RMB3.12 per share. This was up from RMB131.40 million, or RMB2.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to RMB727.31 million. This was up from RMB650.59 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB184.67 Mln. vs. RMB131.40 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.5% -EPS (Q4): RMB3.12 vs. RMB2.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.1% -Revenue (Q4): RMB727.31 Mln vs. RMB650.59 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.8%



