sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

104,50 Euro		-0,67
-0,64 %
WKN: 633835 ISIN: US8326964058 Ticker-Symbol: JM2 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JM SMUCKER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JM SMUCKER COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,84
104,89
06.03.
104,19
104,92
06.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS INC
CONAGRA BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONAGRA BRANDS INC30,33-1,01 %
JM SMUCKER COMPANY104,50-0,64 %