BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the top stainless steel suppliers in China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306006551/en/

Stainless Steel Suppliers in China BizVibe Announces a New B2B Networking Platform for Stainless Steel Industry in China (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading stainless steel suppliers in China.

Stainless steel is a steel alloy that has several notable advantages, including rust-resistance, toughness, and it is light in weight, while the manufacturers of stainless steel are also benefiting from carbon dioxide emissions reduction, energy and water conservation, and lower air pollution. Therefore, stainless steel has become one of the most preferred raw materials for many metal product manufacturers. Today, stainless steel products are widely used in various industries including metal products, mechanical engineering, construction, motor vehicles and parts, electrical machinery, and transport. China has been leading the global market in the production and exports of stainless steel over the recent years. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top stainless steel producers, suppliers, and exporters in China and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with China's leading stainless steel companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another level.

View more about this market: How BizVibe is helping buyers connect with leading stainless steel producers, suppliers, and exporters in China

Why Connect with Companies from China's Stainless Steel Industry?

The global stainless steel market looks promising in 2018, as recent market reports suggest that the global stainless steel market was valued at US$ 85.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2025. When it comes to production volume, the global stainless steel production totaled 45.71 million tonnes in 2016, rising 8.30% year-on-year. The growth of the global market has been mainly driven by the significant increase in stainless steel output in China over the recent years. China is now the world's largest stainless steel producing country, where production rose by 12.76% year-on-year to 24.73 million tonnes in 2016, up from 21.93 million tonnes in 2015. Stainless steel exports from China grew by 19.36% year-on-year to 3.78 million tonnes in 2016. Since the leading stainless steel producers in China are focusing on value-added products and developing profitable downstream sectors, China's production and export of stainless steels are expected to grow further over the next few years, and so do the business opportunities in China's stainless steel market.

Looking for more information on this market? Check BizVibe's detailed breakdown of the stainless steel industry in China

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified stainless steel suppliers in China, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with Top Stainless Steel Suppliers in China

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading stainless steel suppliers in China.

BizVibe's New Networking Platform Helps You Find

Top stainless steel suppliers in China

Valuable product quotes that convert

Relevant business chatter in China' stainless steel market

China's Top Stainless Steel Suppliers on BizVibe

Tuhuang

Xinyu Iron Steel Co Ltd

BAOSTEEL

Increase your company's exposure. Add your company to the BizVibe network and instantly match with the top exporters, suppliers, and buyers around the world.

Browse News Related to the Stainless Steel Industry in China

Wire Industry in China Continues to Thrive

Australian Iron Ore Suppliers are Leading the Global Export Market

Mexican Silver Industry Continues to Shine in the Global Market

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers, helping thousands of users to connect, engage, and make business deals daily.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306006551/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Sony Gomes

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com