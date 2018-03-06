QuEST Global Acquires EXILANT Technologies to Bolster Capabilities in a Converging World and Enter New Markets

BENGALURU, India, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

QuEST Global Services (QuEST Global), a global leader in providing premium engineering solutions, has announced the acquisition of EXILANT Technologies, an advanced technology provider, based out of Bengaluru, India. The acquisition, a significant move for QuEST Global's 2020 diversification strategy, will strengthen QuEST Global's advanced technology capabilities, and expandtheir footprint into theHi-Techindustry.

EXILANT is QuEST's fourth acquisition this financial year after the acquisition of DETECH Fahrzeugentwicklung GmbH, IT Six Global and Mobiliya Technologies headquartered in Germany, Romania and Singapore, respectively. Each acquisition has added high value skills and focus to create one of the broadest portfolio offerings of any engineering services company.

Founded in 2004,EXILANThas over 900 employees worldwide with locations in India, Singapore, London and Silicon Valley in the US. EXILANT provides software products and services for product engineering services, mobility and social media applications, business intelligence and analytics, and cloud-based services.

Sreenath Murthy,CEO of EXILANTsaid, "This is a big milestone in the journey of EXILANT and forms a perfect launch pad for accelerated growth in a converging world. EXILANT's capabilities in developing new solutions, and rapid adoption of next generation technologies, combined with QuEST's expertise in the industrial and mechanical world will help us enable our mutual customers to adopt advanced technologies and win in their respective markets."

Ajit Prabhu,Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global,said, "QuEST is a leader in the industrial and mechanical world. We will continue to extend our position into adjacent vertical markets, and help all our customers embrace and integrate new technologies to lead their industries. Our acquisition of EXILANT Technologies is strategic as QuEST broadens our customer base and expertise to meet our customers' needs in rapidly changing markets."

