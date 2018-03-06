

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raw Basics, LLC. of Pleasant Prairie, WI is recalling 540lb of 5lb Pork-Bison Boxes due to potential Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date. This recall is being issued after notification from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture about the positive Salmonella finding.



Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever are the symptoms for Salmonella infection in healthy people. Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.



Product affected was isolated to 1 lot of 540 lbs (108 boxes), with UPC code of 072635520017, Lot code of 27717 and best buy date of 04/17/19. The product was distributed to distributors in Minnesota, Georgia, Kansas, and Pennsylvania and were sold at pet specialty retail stores.



The product subject to recall is packaged in 5lb Frozen Boxes labeled Tucker's Pork-Bison-Formula.



