IHMA Inc: IHMA Completes the Globalization of its Two Laboratories with the Recent College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation of IHMA Europe

Enhancing Support for Clinical Trials in Anti-Infective Drug Development and Global Surveillance Studies

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 14th October 2017 IHMA Europe Sàrl, located in Monthey, Valais, Switzerland, was awarded accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). With this important development both IHMA facilities, located in the US and Europe, are now CAP accredited. These accreditations further advance IHMA's global commitment to the highest quality of central laboratory clinical microbiology services that are essential for providing timely and accurate results in support of anti-infective clinical trials and global surveillance studies on a worldwide basis.

IHMA Europe's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Stephen Hawser said, "CAP accreditation is a truly positive acknowledgement of the high quality of services IHMA Europe provides to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to support antimicrobial development".

Jack Johnson, President and CEO of IHMA said, "It has been our desire to globalize the two laboratories to ensure our pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, that all services provided by IHMA and IHMA Europe are exactly the same and meet the highest standards and quality found in our industry. The CAP accreditation provides that platform."

About IHMA, Inc. and IHMA Europe Sàrl

IHMA is based in Schaumburg, IL USA and Monthey, Switzerland and has been a premier provider of antimicrobial drug development services over the past 25 years. Our laboratory facilities in both the US and Europe partner with clients around the world in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic industries. IHMA is a leading, independent laboratory specializing in surveillance studies and clinical trials, key milestones along the continuum from drug development to commercialization. IHMA utilizes state of the art technology, leading to first-class testing and data as well as sound economic frameworks. IHMA's services can be customized to best align with its clients' unique testing needs. This ensures successful drug development, commercialization, and post-marketing pathways.

For more information, visit the IHMA website at: www.ihma.com (http://www.ihma.com/)

CONTACT INFORMATION

Igael Hamburg

Marketing Director

ihamburg@ihma.com (mailto:ihamburg@ihma.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: IHMA Inc via Globenewswire

