

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to expand 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year, slowing from the 0.6 percent quarterly increase and the 2.8 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.



Japan will see preliminary January data for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to fall to 106.1 from 107.4, while the coincident is expected to slide to 115.3 from 120.2.



