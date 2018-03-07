

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) discussed its plans for 2018 and beyond at the Deutsche Bank Media, Telecom and Business Services Conference. The company's chief financial officer John Stephens outlined the company's priorities for 2018, which include closing its pending acquisition of Time Warner (TWX) and investing $23 billion in capital to build the best gigabit network in the U.S.



AT&T expects organic adjusted EPS growth in the low single digits in 2018, driven by improvements in wireless service revenue trends, improving profitability from its international operations, cost structure improvements from its software defined network/network function virtualization efforts and lower depreciation versus 2017.



AT&T expects to invest $25 billion in capital in 2018, or $23 billion net of expected FirstNet reimbursements. On a standalone basis, the company expects free cash flow of about $21 billion for the year. The company also expects strong cash flows to give it the flexibility to focus on retiring debt.



AT&T plans to launch the next generation of its DIRECTV Now video streaming service in the first half of 2018, with additional features of pay-per-view functionality and more video on demand expected later in 2018.



The company said its 2018 plans include improved profitability in its wireless operations in Mexico and, after the Time Warner acquisition closes, deployment of a new advertising and analytics platform. The company also expects its fiber footprint to increase to about 22 million locations by mid-2019.



The company also plans to be the first to launch mobile 5G service in 12 cities by the end of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX