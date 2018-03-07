A.M. Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a+" of the property/casualty subsidiaries of XL Group Ltd (XL) (Bermuda) [NYSE: XL]. Additionally, A.M. Best has placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" of XLIT, Ltd. (Cayman Islands) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of the preference share issues of Catlin Insurance Company Ltd. (Bermuda). A.M. Best also has placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" of XL. See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings (ratings).

A.M. Best also has placed under review with developing implications the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" of XL Life Ltd (Bermuda), the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of "a+" of Lloyd's Syndicate 2003 (United Kingdom), and the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of "a-" of T.H.E. Insurance Company (New Orleans, LA).

The rating actions follow the announcement of an agreement to purchase XL by AXA Group on March 5, 2018, for $57.60 per share, for a total consideration value of $15.3 billion. The transaction represents a 33% premium to XL closing share price on March 2, 2018. This transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018, subject to approval by XL shareholders and other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and is expected to be financed as an all cash deal. The ratings will remain under review until the deal closes, and A.M. Best completes its evaluation of organizational changes and XL's strategic position within the new structure. A positive rating outcome could occur depending on the levels of implicit and explicit support provided to XL and its subsidiaries after the close of the transaction. However, if the transaction is unsuccessful there could be negative rating pressure on XL if operational issues emerge. The under review status may be updated in the interim period if new facts and circumstances present themselves.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and Long-Term ICRs of "a+" have been placed under review with developing implications for the following subsidiaries of XL Group Ltd:

XL Bermuda Ltd

Catlin Indemnity Company

Catlin Insurance Company (UK) Ltd.

Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.

Catlin Insurance Company, Inc.

Catlin Re Switzerland Ltd

Catlin Specialty Insurance Company

Greenwich Insurance Company

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

XL Insurance America, Inc.

XL Insurance Company SE

XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc.

XL Insurance Switzerland Ltd

XL Re Europe SE

XL Reinsurance America Inc.

XL Seguros México, S.A. de C.V.

XL Select Insurance Company

XL Specialty Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been placed under review with developing implications:

XLIT Ltd.

--"bbb+" on $300 million 2.30% senior unsecured notes, due 2018

--"bbb+" on $400 million 5.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2021

--"bbb+" on $350 million 6.375% senior unsecured notes, due 2024

--"bbb+" on $325 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2027

--"bbb+" on $300 million 5.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2043

--"bbb" on $500 million 4.45% subordinated notes, due 2025

--"bbb" on $500 million 5.5% subordinated notes, due 2045

--"bbb-" on $350 million Series D non-cumulative preferred stock

--"bbb-" on $1,000 million Series E non-cumulative preferred securities, redeemable 2017

The following indicative Long-Term IRs have been placed under review with developing implications on shelf securities:

XLIT Ltd.

--"bbb+" on senior unsecured debt

--"bbb" on subordinated debt

--"bbb-" on preferred stock

The following Long-Term IR has been placed under review with developing implications for the following securities of Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.

--"bbb+" on $600 million non-cumulative preferred shares

