

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Masters HP15mm rotatable mechanical heart valve.



Abbott claims it to be the world's smallest mechanical heart valve, which will allow doctors to treat babies and toddlers in need of a mitral or aortic valve replacement.



Surgeons have been using a range of larger-sized valves to replace a pediatric heart valve until today that could not be repaired. This dime-sized new valve is the first and only pediatric mechanical heart valve developed for newborns and infants, and offers hope for pediatric patients in urgent need of treatment who have no other approved options.



In the U.S. alone, congenital heart defects (CHD) affect nearly 1 percent - about 40,000 - births each year.1 For children who have a poorly functioning valve that cannot be repaired, a valve replacement procedure using Abbott's 15mm mechanical heart valve is now an option.



'In my practice, I want to be able to provide a treatment option that works for a critically ill child when a larger-sized valve may not be suitable,' said Kirk R. Kanter, M.D., professor of surgery and director of the Heart Transplant Program at Children's Healthcare in Atlanta at Emory University School of Medicine, which was the top enrolling site for the trial that led to approval of this new treatment option. 'The approval of this smaller pediatric mechanical heart valve provides surgeons with a much-needed option for treating these vulnerable, high-risk children.'



