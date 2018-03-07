

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM GROUP reported that revenues in 2017 totalled EUR 19.83 billion, up 4.2% from EUR 19.03 billion in 2016. The organic change in consolidated revenues increased by 2.7%.



TIM GROUP reported profits attributable to the Parent Company Shareholders of EUR 1.12 billion, versus EUR 1.808 billion in 2016. In comparable terms, the profits attributable to the Parent Company Shareholders in 2017 totalled about EUR 270 million more than the previous year.



2017 EBITDA delined 2.6% to EUR 7.79 billion from EUR 8 billion in 2016. In organic terms, EBITDA fell by 3.7%. Fourth quarter EBITDA declined 25.8% to EUR 1.577 billion. 2017 EBIT fell 11.6% to EUR 3.29 billion.



TIM S.p.A.' 2017 revenues totalled EUR 14.099 billion, 3.1% higher than in 2016, while profits for the year declined to EUR 1.087 billion.



In addition, TIM's Board approved the 2018 - 2020 Strategic Plan, which provides for the digitalisation of all processes to dramatically enhance the digital experience for best in class customer engagement and to create an effective digital journey.



