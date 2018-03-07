MRSI Systems' New Product MRSI-HVM3 Die Bonder Has Entered Volume Production Driven by Fast and Wide Customer Adoptions

NORTH BILLERICA, Massachusetts, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRSI Systems, a leading provider of fully automated, ultra-precision, high speed die bonding and epoxy dispensing systems is pleased to announce that our new MRSI-HVM3 system has entered a volume production phase, using advanced Demand Flow Technology (DFT) to satisfy worldwide customer demand. Our ability to deliver the new product with short lead times is crucial to our customer's success.

Launched at the China International Optoelectronics Exposition (CIOE) Sept.6-9, 2017, the new system has clearly met a need in the market. The first wave of configured machines have been focused on Chip-on-Submount (CoS), Chip-on-Carrier (CoC), and Chip-on-Baseplate (CoB) and have been successfully installed in North America, Europe and Asia.

As Dr. Yi Qian, Vice President of Product Management, states, "Our new 3µm high speed die bonder MRSI-HVM3 is exactly the solution the photonics market was looking for to address one of the most critical manufacturing bottlenecks. We listened to our customers and prospects and geared the roadmap towards the direction of high speed without sacrificing high accuracy, or high flexibility, to handle multi-chip multi-process production in one machine. As a result, the system is able to generate a great return on investment for our customers."

Our value proposition helps photonic device companies execute their strategy to have a fast response high volume manufacturing capability alongside the ability to maintain low manufacturing costs for the high demand driven by data center applications. We also predicted the new system would need to allow the production of multiple products passing through the same production line without sacrificing throughput. Our assumptions have been validated by this first wave of customers with their test results on their facility floors.

"MRSI is pleased to meet these specific requirements to scale efficiently in today's fast-paced market with the MRSI-HVM3, high speed die bonder for high volume manufacturing. MRSI Systems has been serving optoelectronic and microelectronic customers for the past 34 years and continues to be a leader in die bonding and epoxy dispensing systems," said Mr. Michael Chalsen, President.

