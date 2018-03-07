

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting more than 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,290-point plateau and it figures to extend its gains on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggest mild upside for the still oversold bourses, while a small bump in crude oil aids the positive sentiment, The European and U.S. markets saw small gains and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the property stocks and oil and insurance companies, while the financials came in mixed.



For the day, the index jumped 32.72 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 3,289.64 after trading between 3,243.65 and 3,290.25. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 21.38 points or 1.17 percent to end at 1,852.22.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.72 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.06 percent, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.74 percent, China Construction Bank dipped 0.25 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.31 percent, China Vanke surged 4.63 percent, Gemdale soared 3.70 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and PetroChina both jumped 1.25 percent, China Life advanced 2.19 percent and Ping An Insurance perked 2.12 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as stocks showed a lack of direction on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly higher.



The Dow added 9.36 points or 0.04 percent to 24,884.12, while the NASDAQ gained 41.30 points or 0.56 percent to 7,372.01 and the S&P was up 7.18 points or 0.26 percent to 2,728.12.



The choppy trading was attributed to concerns about President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Gary Cohn leaving the White House.



The strength early in the day came amid easing geopolitical concerns following reports that North Korea is willing to talk about denuclearization.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a slightly bigger than expected decrease in factory orders in January.



Crude oil prices continued to rise Tuesday even as the government said to expect robust production from U.S. drillers. April WTI crude added 3 cents or 0.1 percent to $62.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



