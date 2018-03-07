

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb announced that Greg Greeley is joining the company as President of Homes, leading all aspects of Homes business. In this role, he will support community of hosts and guests as the company works to make Airbnb for everyone, including the newly launched Airbnb Plus, Airbnb Collections, our expanded Superhost program, and the forthcoming Superguest program.



Greg joins Airbnb from Amazon, where he spent 18 years, most recently leading Amazon Prime, a program he helped invent and launch in 2005.



Before leading Amazon Prime, Greg was Vice President of International and Category Expansion where he oversaw the launch of the consumer businesses in India and Brazil. Greg has also lived in Europe, where he managed Amazon's European consumer businesses, growing and expanding the retail and digital offerings and launching two new country websites. Earlier, Greg led Worldwide Media (books, music, video, software, and games), after serving as the Vice-President of the Worldwide Operations, Retail and Marketing finance organizations and the Chief Financial Officer of International for Amazon.



