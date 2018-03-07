

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian telecom giant Telecom Italia (TIAOF.PK, TI) said that its board authorized Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish to spin off its fixed access network.



The project provides for a separate legal entity (Netco) 100% controlled by TIM, owning the access network (from the exchange up to customers' homes) and all the infrastructure (buildings, electronic equipment and IT systems) and staffed appropriately to provide wholesale services independently.



The Netco will have the investment capabilities to maintain the highest quality network and help Italy meet the European 2025 Digital Agenda ultrabroadband goals. The initiative will contribute significantly to further develop the digitalisation of the country, supporting the evolution of the current regulatory framework.



The creation of the Netco will leave the Group scope unchanged, and will occur in compliance with the Golden Power provisions.



Separately, Elliott Advisors, the U.K. subsidiary of hedge fund Elliott Management Corp., said it has accumulated a stake in Telecom Italia SpA) and may take measures to replace certain board members at the company.



In Elliott's view, Telecom Italia's governance, valuation, strategic direction and relationships with Italian authorities would be improved by replacing certain members of the board with new, fully independent and highly qualified directors.



