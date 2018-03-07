Epsilon and WIOCC Partner to Deliver On-Demand Connectivity Between Africa and the Rest of the World

CAPACITY MIDDLE EAST, DUBAI, UAE, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infiny by Epsilon's on-demand connectivity platform will be deployed in Johannesburg and Cape Town, giving African service providers rapid access to Cloud-centric networking and assisting international service providers in extending services into Africa

Epsilon, a privately owned global communications service provider, has partnered with Africa's carriers' carrier WIOCC to deploy its Infiny by Epsilon on-demand connectivity platform. The partnership provides WIOCC with on-demand connectivity to major global financial and communications hubs and extends the reach of the Infiny platform into sub-Saharan Africa for the first time. Using Infiny, customers are able to access any of Epsilon's 90+ PoPs globally and can gain direct connectivity to world-leading Cloud and Internet Exchange providers.

The partnership supports the growing adoption of Cloud-based applications and services across the African continent, enabling service providers to quickly and seamlessly establish connectivity between sub-Saharan Africa and global communications hubs and peering points.

"WIOCC is a unique organisation and we are proud to be supporting it as it delivers on-demand connectivity across Africa. Its customers and end users will benefit from faster access to content and the Cloud as well as optimised application performance," said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. "We are serving truly global demand for on-demand connectivity. Our Global Interconnect Fabric has been developed over the last 15 years to provide consistent Quality of Service and Experience no matter where our partners are located."

WIOCC's unique, diversity-rich, high-redundancy network - which brings together 55,000km of terrestrial fibre in Africa and investments in more than 60,000km of international submarine cable - interconnects over 500 locations across more than 30 African countries. This infrastructure underpins WIOCC's ability to connect its customers to key financial and commercial centres within Africa and around the world.

"Partnering with Epsilon further expands our capabilities, offering our customers more flexibility in accessing global hubs. Epsilon's Infiny platform makes it simple to connect and grow our presence globally and improves our customers' ability to quickly roll out new applications and services in Africa," said Chris Wood, CEO at WIOCC. "The African market wants network services that can support the Cloud, matching the speed and accessibility of other ICT solutions. Infiny helps us to deliver flexible and Cloud-centric networking to African and international customers. We see this as the first step in deploying the platform much more widely across Africa."

Infiny enables partners to rapidly provision a suite of on-demand connectivity services via a web-based portal, APIs and iOS or Android mobile apps. It makes procuring and managing global connectivity simple with 24/7 access to services via its intuitive web portal or APIs.

Infiny users can choose from a range of services from port-to-port, port-to-Cloud, port-to-InternetExchange, SIPTrunking and Inbound services, last mile DIA and SD-WAN services. It is supported with bespoke intelligent networking technology that enables it to offer guaranteed Quality of Service and Experience, end-to-end and around the world.