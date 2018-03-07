Global Pluralism Award Now Inviting Submissions From Worldwide Leaders of Inclusion and Respect for Diversity

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Centre for Pluralism has launched a worldwide call for submissions to the Global Pluralism Award from individuals and organizations that champion respect for diversity. Through their remarkable achievements, Award winners are contributing in innovative and high-impact ways to building societies where diversity is respected and valued. Individuals, businesses, academics, civil society and government bodies from around the world are eligible for the Award. Submissions can be made ataward.pluralism.cauntil April 30, 2018.

Three Award winners will be selected by an independent, international Jury chaired by the Rt. Hon. Joe Clark, former Prime Minister of Canada. Each recipient will receive $50,000 CAD to further their work. Additional in-kind assistance may be provided, including engagements in each recipient's country to raise the profile of their achievements. The Award will be presented in 2019 at the international headquarters of the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa, Canada.

"The Award celebrates the often challenging and overlooked work of those tackling problems of exclusion in societies around the world. These inspiring leaders are seeking to change the negative mindsets and narratives that often shape responses to diversity. Their impressive work treats differences as assets rather than liabilities and directly the supports the Global Centre for Pluralism's vision of a world where differences are valued and diverse societies thrive," said John McNee, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism.

In its first edition, the Global Pluralism Award received over 200 submissions from 43 countries. The finalists came from sectors ranging from human rights law to conflict mediation to indigenous rights to technology. By engaging with a wide range of professionals and fields of practice, the Award affirms that the promotion of pluralism is not the sole responsibility of governments or non-profits, but of society as a whole.

The Global Pluralism Award is an initiative of theGlobal Centre for Pluralism. Founded in Ottawa by His Highness the Aga Khan in partnership with the Government of Canada, the Centre was created to understand the dynamics of pluralism and to advance positive responses to the challenge of living peacefully and productively together in diverse societies.

Nominations and applications for the Award are being accepted ataward.pluralism.cauntil April 30, 2018.

MEDIA CONTACT: Calina Ellwand, Global Centre for Pluralism, media@pluralism.ca, +1-613-688-0137