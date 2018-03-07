Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 07/03/2018 / 12:42 UTC+8 *TCL Launches X5, C6, and P5 Series New Products "High-quality Products Strategy" to Seize the Global Mid-to-High End Market Further Strengthen Global Strategic Development* (6 March 2018, Hong Kong) - *TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited* ("TCL Multimedia" or the "Group", HKSE stock code: 01070) launched its spectacular X5, C6, and P5 series new products at the 2018 Spring New Product Launch Press Conference themed "Innovate to See the Future" in Shanghai, China. The Group strived to improve its product competitiveness in terms of display and sound quality, design, and content application to offer consumers exquisite experiences with its smart TV products and services. Leveraging on its industry-leading technologies in quantum dot, curved full screen, artificial intelligence, etc., TCL demonstrated its strong capacity in the areas of technology innovation and product R&D. *Three New Spectacular Products to Seize the Market Driven by Consumption Upgrade* With consumers' increasing demand for home entertainment, their requirement for products' appearance and design concepts increased as well. Addressing consumers' genuine needs, TCL Multimedia's X5, C6, and P5 series new products adopted a range of innovative crafting techniques and ideas including quantum dot technology, borderless design, golden curved screen, etc. to target the three groups of consumers with the biggest consumption power and potential, namely, the society's elites, the "new gentlemen" in the city, and the younger generation. With its stronger product mix, the Group is able to cater to consumers' diverse demand in terms of display and sound quality, design, and content application. The new heavyweight X5 series product has combined technology and aesthetics. It is equipped with industry-leading primary colours quantum dot display technology, Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range technology, Harman Kardon audio system, and Dolby Atmos, in a borderless curved full-screen design with a 4.9mm ultra-slim profile, aiming to provide consumers an exquisite visual and audio experience. The C6 series product has adopted a borderless full-screen design, and Dolby Vision supported by high primary colour gamut, all of which make it possible for the consumers to enjoy a clearer and more vivid display quality. The P5 series product is equipped with 4,000R golden curved screen with outstanding display performance. The P5 series product has also implemented the MEMC (Motion Estimated Motion Compensation) technology, aiming to provide a better viewing experience to consumers in 2018, a year of major sports events. The X, C, P series products are all equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology. For the benefit of time-saving, TCL further optimised users' schedule through the utilisation of AI, which could bring two major changes to users: the revolution of the mode of interaction and the improvement of data efficiency. In terms of TV applications, TCL AI 2.0 plus would search information faster for users by its comprehension, retrieval, and service capability, which could simplify the process of information and service searches. In addition, TCL AI could make information and services more accurately available to users by its face recognition technology, multiple modes user system, and authentic customised content recommendation capacity. *Twin Driver of "Quality and Brand" Strategy Progressing Towards the Path to Become a Nation of Brands* The young consumers in China have been gaining a stronger sense of brand awareness and are more inclined to choose domestic brands. At the conference, TCL Multimedia invited its brand ambassador Ma Tianyu, a famous actor and singer in mainland China, to introduce TCL's high-quality products and innovation capacity to the young consumers. At present, "Building a nation of brands" is a national strategy and the Group takes the initiative to seize this opportunity to further implement its global strategies so as to demonstrate Chinese brands' innovation and strategic vision to the world. On 5 February this year, the Group announced to sign an agreement with the world-renowned Brazilian football star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (Neymar). At the advent of the World Cup, TCL Multimedia intends to leverage Neymar's popularity and commercial value in the European and South American markets through sports marketing to further unleash the market potential of the TCL brand, and introduce its quality products and technologies to a broader market, consequently enhancing TCL's global brand value. *Mr. Kevin Wang, Chief Executive Officer* of TCL Multimedia, said, "The global TV market is going through a period of transformation and we must seize the opportunities to develop our business. On the one hand, we will invest more in technology, further implement the 'High-Quality Products Strategy', and seek breakthrough in terms of product quality; on the other hand, we will strengthen our brand building, enhance our brand power with quality products, and expand our brand outreach across the globe to make TCL Multimedia a distinguished international brand." -End- *About TCL Multimedia* Headquartered in China, TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 01070) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. Through a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a "double +" strategy which includes "intelligence + internet" and "products + services" as the main direction, it strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with an exquisite experience through its smart products and services. 