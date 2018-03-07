International housing developer and manager opts for integrated management solutions from Yardi to streamline build-to-rent portfolio management and reporting

Leading build-to-rent operator Atlas Residential UK has selected Yardi Voyager Residential as its property management and accounting platform. Yardi Voyager, a cloud-based, fully mobile, software as a service solution, will be used in conjunction with solutions from the Yardi Residential Suite to streamline Atlas Residential UK's build-to-rent portfolio management and reporting.

"From our three decades of experience in U.S. multifamily housing, we understand how important technology is in successfully delivering a best-in-class rental offering and we are committed to applying the best solution to our UK build-to-rent portfolio," said Jonathan Ivory, managing director at Atlas Residential UK.

"Voyager's reporting ability will be invaluable for investor confidence and will enable us to track marketing and operational budgets and costs. Its integrated technology provides a foundation for growth and a platform from which you can deliver exceptional services, reporting and performance analysis," said Ivory.

In addition to Yardi Voyager, Atlas has chosen RENTCafé, Yardi's online marketing, leasing and resident services platform; Yardi Concierge to enhance resident experience through reservations and delivery management; and Yardi Inspection for everyday inspection and compliance needs including move-in and midterm conditions, property walks and health and safety inspections.

"Residential management requires a system created with the end user in mind and efficient access to accurate data on many levels. The Yardi platform will give our operations teams a quick, transparent view of trends and numbers to enable critical decision-making, and provide our residents with a full, customer-oriented portal and app to enhance service and communication," said Stephanie Smith, portfolio operations director at Atlas Residential UK.

"We're thrilled to welcome Atlas Residential UK as a Yardi client. Their philosophy 'there are no tenants and landlords, only residents and communities,' reinforces our commitment to provide solutions for like-minded companies in the build-to-rent sector to enhance resident experience in the UK," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international at Yardi.

Learn more about how Yardi is supporting clients in the UK and across Europe.

About Atlas Residential

Atlas Residential is a full-service operator of multifamily/build-to-rent apartment communities in the United States and United Kingdom across a portfolio of wholly owned, joint ventures and third-party sites. Privately owned and headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Dallas and London, Atlas strives to bring the highest professional standards to all aspects of the residential rental apartment industry. Atlas has been investing in and managing rental apartment homes for over 20 years and has completed over $450 million in renovations across 350 communities. For more information, visit atlasresidentialuk.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306006801/en/

Contacts:

Yardi Systems Inc.

Martin Gedny, +44 (0) 1908 308400