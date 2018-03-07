

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Wednesday plans for the first Missouri fulfillment center to be located in St. Peters. The center would create more than 1,500 full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities.



At the more than 800,000 square foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. The facility will feature innovative technology such as Amazon Robotics that will assist employees in fulfilling customer orders.



Amazon said it currently operates a sortation center in Hazelwood, where it employs hundreds of associates.



The company's full-time employees receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package including health insurance, disability insurance, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one.



The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.



Rob Dixon, Director of Missouri's Department of Economic Development said, 'Amazon's choice to locate in Missouri speaks to our strength as North America's logistics center. Our central location, international airports and extensive highway, rail and river networks position Missouri as an ideal location for this new facility.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX