

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased more-than-expected in January to the weakest level in eight months, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 104.8 in January from 106.6 in December, which was revised down from 107.4.



Economists had expected the index to fall to 106.1.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity fell to 114.0 in January from 119.7 in December. The index was forecast to decline to 115.3.



The lagging index came in at 119.5 in January, up from 119.0 in the preceding month.



