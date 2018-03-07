Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the five customer centric tips to grow your E commerce revenue.

E commerce is a rapidly evolving field with unpredictable dynamics. In this stream, for every online business that is growing, comes a phase that demands the application of more active strategies to increase E commerce sales. One of the crucial advantages of functioning online is the easy access to large data on customer trends, preferences and shopping behavior. Players in the E commerce industry can efficiently collect essential information based on the historical shopping data of their customers. E commerce companies are using a customer-centric approach to boost their sales and marketing. In this blog, Infiniti has listed five customer centric tips to grow your E commerce revenue.

According to the E commerce industry experts at Infiniti, "E commerce companies should have a customer centric approach and know exactly what their buyers want."

Customer-centric tips to grow your E commerce revenue

Psychographic segmentation: Knowing the demographics of the customers like age, gender, residence, and income is the first step toward a customer centric approach. Apart from demographics, customer psychographics is essential to understand the emotions, values, goals, hobbies, and habits to drive purchase decisions among customers.

In both brick and mortar and E commerce platforms, the amount of time customers take to browse through products is inversely proportionate to the amount of time they want to spend in billing and checkout. A long checkout page will not only disappoint the customers leading to customer dissatisfaction but might also lead to customer's terminating the purchase.

