Ingram Micro Inc. Chooses Smart By GEP Source-To-Pay Procurement Software

- Global IT distribution giant chooses GEP's cloud-native procurement software platform

CLARK, New Jersey, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Irvine, CA-based Ingram Micro Inc. has selected SMART by GEPprocurement software, the industry's leading cloud-native sourcing, procurement and spend management software platform.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly, unified platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities.

SMART by GEP is a thoughtfully conceived, beautifully designed 'consumerized' work digital environment - a digital workplace precision-engineered for sourcing and procurement professionals. And they love it.

Intuitive design, stunning visual appeal, intelligent interfaces, the ability to move fluidly and naturally from task to task, and the flexibility to work on any platform and any device, drive strong adoption rates and high levels of user satisfaction.

SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

The application, purpose-built on a single code base for optimum performance on cloud, is also native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time, on any device.

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. All GEP products are platform-agnostic (they work with SAP, Lawson, Oracle, or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives.

Named Best Supplier at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leading provider of source-to-pay procurement software by top industry and technology analysts, such as Forrester, Gartner, IDC, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners. GEP also earns top honors in consulting and managed services from the industry's leading research firms, professional associations and journals, including Everest Group on its PEAK Matrices of Procurement Services Providers and Supply Chain Services Providers; NelsonHall on its NEAT Matrix of Global Procurement BPO Service Providers; HfS in its Blueprint Report on Procurement-as-a-Service; and ALM Intelligence in its Vanguard Reports on both Procurement Consulting and Supply Chain Consulting.

To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

