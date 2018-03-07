Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
ERYTECH (Euronext: ERYP- Nasdaq: ERYP)
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment B ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)
Website: www.erytech.com
|Date
|
Total of shares composing
|
Total of brut(1) voting
|
Total of net(2) voting
|December 31, 2017
|17 937 559
|19 545 443
|19 542 943
|January 1, 2018
|17 940 035(3)
|19 543 919(3)
|19 541 419
|February 28, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 546 219
|19 543 719
|(1)
|Gross voting rights number (or theoretical voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
|(2)
|Without treasury shares
|(3)
|The number of shares and voting rights increased due to issuance of shares consequently to warrants exercises and or end of vesting periods of free shares which a Board of Director will take notice of in the future.
