

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased in February after accelerating slightly in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 3.5 percent increase in January. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.0 percent annually in February and housing costs went up by 4.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.9 percent from January, when it increased by 0.4 percent.



