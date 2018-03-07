Montrouge, March 7, 2018

DBV Technologies to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) today announced that Susanna Mesa, Chief Business Officer, will present and host investor meetings at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at 10:15 am EST in Miami, FL.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: http://www.dbv-technologies.com/en/investor-relations (http://www.dbv-technologies.com/en/investor-relations). A replay will also be available approximately two hours after the event and will be accessible for 180 days.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. Company shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com (http://www.dbv-technologies.com)

DBV Investor Relations Contact

Sara Blum Sherman

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 212-271-0740

sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com (mailto:susanna.mesa@dbv-technologies.com)

DBV Media Contact

Roberta Di Giorgio

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 917-612-2861

roberta.digiorgio@dbv-technologies.com (mailto:roberta.digiorgio@dbv-technologies.com)

PDF Version (http://hugin.info/156437/R/2174139/838360.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DBV Technologies via Globenewswire

