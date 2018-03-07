

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Mail and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 consolidated net profit after non-controlling interests was 2.7 billion euros, higher than last year's 2.6 billion euros. Basic earnings per share grew to 2.24 euros from 2.19 euros in 2016.



EBIT increased 7.2% from last year to 3.74 billion euros.



Group revenue went up by 5.4% to 60.4 billion euros, with all four divisions contributing to the increase.



In the fourth quarter, Deutsche Post DHL Group registered an increase of 4.5% in total Group revenue to 16.1 billion euros.



Further, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend increase of 9.5% to 1.15 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2018.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, Deutsche Post DHL forecasts a rise in EBIT to approximately 4.15 billion euros.



Deutsche Post DHL expects EBIT of more than 5 billion euros in the 2020 financial year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX