

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen brand delivered 407,100 vehicles to customers worldwide in February 2018. Deliveries were up 5.7% from last year.



In Europe, 128,700 vehicles were delivered to customers in February, an 11.4% increase on the prior-year. The trend was mostly driven by the large markets in Western Europe. Growth was further reinforced by the successful introduction of the new T-Roc. Spain (+17.3%) and Italy (+16.2%) showed particularly positive development, while Western Europe as a whole was able to secure an 11.7% increase on the prior-year level.



Volkswagen sold 42,000 vehicles in North America, representing a 2.4% decrease on the figure for February 2017. The Volkswagen brand's SUV offensive helped bring about a 6% increase in the USA, with deliveries amounting to 26,700 vehicles.



In South America, 22,200 vehicles were delivered to customers. It represented a decrease of 22.8%. In Brazil, the largest market in the region, deliveries decreased by 41.3% to 10,000 vehicles. This was due to the one-off impact of the transition to a new reporting method in South America.



In China, Volkswagen delivered 189,100 vehicles, increase of 10.9%. There was particularly high demand for large saloons such as the Passat (+19.4%) and the Magotan (+23.0%).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX