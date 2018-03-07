

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced an additional strategic alliance with Science 37 to initiate up to 10 new clinical trials over the next three years. Science 37 is a leader in decentralized clinical trial technology and design.



The new Novartis decentralized trials are expected to begin later in the current year in the US in the areas of dermatology, neuroscience and oncology, leveraging Science 37's proprietary Network Oriented Research Assistant technology, which enables patients to participate in studies using mobile devices and telemedicine services. Through this alliance, the companies plan to apply Science 37's customized enterprise software to some of the leading clinical development programs of Novartis.



Novartis was an early investor in Science 37 and together have already initiated virtual trials for cluster headache, acne and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.



