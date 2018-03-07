In the age of the "Digital Revolution" industrial and service robots are repeatedly breaking new sales records. The British government has recently announced that millions will be spent on artificial intelligence and robotics research.

At a press conference, experts from the London School of Economics (LSE),"automatica" one of the world's leading exhibitions for automation and robotics and Europe's largest industry association VDMA will present their vision of how robotics and automation are reshaping industry and the future of work.

WHEN: Wednesday, 21st March 2018 (11:00 am 1:00 pm)

WHERE: Institute of Directors (IoD, 116 Pall Mall, Room: Trafalgar 2) in London

The Speakers

Prof. Guy Michaels, London School of Economics

Dr. Martin Lechner, New Technologies Expert, automatica, Messe Munich

Patrick Schwarzkopf, Robotics Automation Unit, VDMA

look forward to welcoming you to the ensuing discussion.

Some of the themes covered will be:

How workers cope with technology shocks new LSE research

What do workers think about robots and AI at the workplace 7.000 surveyed in 7 countries

The UK at a crossroads: embracing robotics for creating its industrial base of the future

Outlook of the most 'futuristic' robotics technologies e.g. human-robot collaboration

International Federation of Robotics how automation is accelerating around the world

Press conference automatica: "Robots and AI Change the Future of Work"

21st March 2018 (11:00 am 1:00 pm)

Institute of Directors 116 Pall Mall, Room: Trafalgar 2, SW1Y 5ED, London

About automatica

automatica is one of the world's leading exhibitions for automation and robotics and the central meeting point for manufacturers and users of integrated assembly solutions, robotics, industrial machine vision and professional service robotics. At the last event in 2016, a total of 833 exhibitors from 47 countries presented their products and solutions; 43.052 visitors from some 100 countries came to the Munich trade fair. automatica takes place every two years. The next fair will be in Munich on June 19 to 22, 2018.

