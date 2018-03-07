NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter - NMS - Month in Review: Stories of February 2018

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / here are the top 10 Stories of February 2018:

NMS APARTMENTS: EXCEPTIONAL LOCATIONS, STYLISH LIVING

NMS offers luxury apartment living in some of the most desirable locations across the country.

From Los Angeles to downtown Santa Monica, NMS offers apartment living in some of the most desirable locations across the Los Angeles area. Your friends will be envious of your Los Angeles apartment complete with upscale amenities and finishes. Some communities offer sophisticated amenities including swimming pools, fitness centers, and concierge services. NMS apartments in Los Angeles feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets, expansive floor plans, stainless steel appliances, deluxe flooring, and private balconies. Choose from studio, one, two, or three-bedroom apartment homes.

Launching NMS Properties in 1988, Neil Shekhter assumed the role of CEO in January 1995. The real estate management company focuses on multi-family and mixed-use properties in the Greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Monica. At present, NMS properties manage more than 70 properties.

Over the course of 2017, NMS deployed 40 furnished units in Los Angeles, and Neil Shekhter plans to triple that number in 2018. The company currently manages some of its properties while testing a pilot with MY SUITE.

Neil Shekhter - Founder and CEO of NMS Properties

