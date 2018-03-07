EOS imaging will be showcasing stereoVIEW, hipEOS 3.0 (FDA Pending), and the rest of EOSapps at the 2018 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI)(Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced it will be previewing its newest product stereoVIEW for patient engagement and clinical collaboration. The new software will be showcased alongside hipEOS 3.0 (FDA Pending), and the other EOSapps for 3D orthopedic surgical planning at the 2018 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting, being held March 6-10 in New Orleans, LA.

The stereoVIEW software enables collaborative sharing of 2D and 3D data among radiologists, referring physicians and patients. The software displays key parameters to assist physicians in diagnosing and treating osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedic conditions, and provides physicians access to patient-specific 3D bone models. EOS customers will be able to download the free software from their user platform, launch the software directly from the sterEOS 1.8 patient database, and share 3D data with their referring physicians. stereoVIEW is expected to be launched in April 2018.

"At EOS imaging, we are committed to developing tools to assist physicians in diagnosing and creating treatment plans for osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedic conditions," commented Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging. "stereoVIEW completes our product offering and allows healthcare professionals to improve how they share information amongst the clinical team as well as with patients. We look forward to demonstrating our latest technological advancement with attendees at AAOS this week.

There are 8 scientific presentations and posters at AAOS that highlight the value of EOS for both pediatric spine surgery and arthroplasty. In addition, the show provides the opportunity for EOS imaging to feature new solutions at its booth #2269:

stereoVIEW: 2D/3D viewer for clinical collaboration and patient engagement;

EOSapps: a complete suite of software dedicated to 3D surgical planning for spine, hip, and knee. The EOSapps notably include hipEOS 3.0, the latest version of the software for planning primary total hip arthroplasties, that includes range of motion analysis based on weight-bearing EOS images (currently pending FDA approval);



Two presentations on hipEOS 3.0 will be delivered by Prof. Jean Yves Lazennec, Senior Orthopedic Surgeon at the Assistance Publique des Hôpitaux de Paris on Wednesday, March 7 from 3:30 4:00 p.m. CT and Thursday, March 8 from 10:30 11:00 a.m. CT in the EOS booth.

"Total hip arthroplasty is a common, but complex and challenging procedure so pre-operative planning is crucial to identify risks and minimize post-operative complications," said Prof. Lazennec. "The hipEOS 3.0 planning software is unique because it allows surgeons to create a 3D patient-specific plan that can be tested and adjusted in functional positions, now with implant range of motion simulation and analysis in standing, sitting and theoretical sitting positions. This will enable us to plan for an optimal implant range of motion, thereby helping us to improve outcomes for our patients. I'm looking forward to using hipEOS 3.0 along with the addition of the new stereoVIEW collaboration software."

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan and the European Union (EC). The Group posted 2017 sales of €37.1 million and employs 152 people at December 2017. The Group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA PME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

