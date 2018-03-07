Actifio's Brian Reagan To Present 'Rise Of The Data Economy: Enterprise Data As A Service' at Optimise IT 2018

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, England, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Actifio's Brian Reagan will present "Rise Of the Data Economy: Enterprise Data As A Service" at Optimise IT Wednesday, March 7, in Duxford, Cambridgeshire. Optimise IT is a unique event for IT and business professionals to explore the latest IT trends and learn best practice techniques that will enable the development of their organisations' top tier IT strategies.

Reagan, Actifio's Chief Marketing Officer, will describe the new challenges companies must address as data becomes the "new oil" and not only grows in value, but forces businesses to seek new ways to harness its power, move with greater speed and enable new business models. Reagan will discuss these challenges and how a successful business transformation could result in accelerated DevOps, modernized security, governance and compliance through smart backups and instant recovery, and other continuous development initiatives.

WHERE: Imperial War Museum, Duxford, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

WHEN: Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 1:15PM GMT (Encore Presentation at 2:00PM GMT)

REGISTER: To register or learn more, please visit the Optimise IT website.

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline' technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow us on Twitter @Actifio.



Media Contact:

P.J. Lee, CTP for Actifio

pjlee@ctpboston.com