Legendary La Trappe Brewmaster Lodewijk Swinkels Joins Brunswick Bierworks

Toronto brewery is toasting the arrival of one of the world's leading Brewmasters

Brunswick Bierworks is toasting the arrival of one of the world's leading brewmasters - La Trappe Brewmaster Lodewijk Swinkels is joining the Brunswick team as Brewmaster and Head of Operations.

Swinkels comes from beer royalty. He is the seventh generation of brewers and for the past 14 years, has been the Brewmaster at De Koningshoeven Brewery (La Trappe) where he won numerous international brewing awards and established La Trappe's world-renowned barrel aging program.

Swinkels' connection to Brunswick Bierworks goes back decades to the Technical University of Munich in Weihenstephan where he received his training and befriended Brunswick Bierwork's Senior Brewing Advisor Christian Riemerschmid von der Heide.

Their reunion embodies Brunswick Bierworks' spirit, as it becomes one of North America's top breweries for partnerships and innovation and its vision to collaborate with more European beer brands.

"I was drawn to the passion here and to be honest, I was drawn to the beer. To be able to brew with some of the most iconic and innovative brewers in a brand new, world-class facility is something you dream about," Swinkels said.

"It is truly an honor to have one of the world's best brewmasters coach, train and mentor the Brunswick Bierworks brewing team," said Partner Mike Laba.

About Brunswick Bierworks

Toronto-based Brunswick Bierworks is a collective of brewery partners who focus on collaboration and innovation, quality, and freshness. Brewed to the exact specifications under the supervision of each brewery's own Brewmaster, Brunswick Bierworks has partnered with some of the world's most historic and exciting brewers including: the oldest brewery in the world Weihenstephaner, Sweden's legendary Swedish brewer Omnipollo, B.C.'s Phillips Brewing & Malting and Toronto's rising stars Ace Hill and Lost Craft.

In February 2018, the brewery opened its neighbourhood Taproom and Event Space.

