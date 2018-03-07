Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire
London, March 6
7 March 2018
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')
Monthly Net Asset Value
Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV') per share at 28 February 2018 was 202.98 pence (31 January 2018: 201.29 pence per share).
The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 28 February 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:
|Ten largest shareholdings
|Pence per share
|Percentage of investee equity held
|Hurricane Energy plc
|50.8
|8.0%
|Northgate plc
|24.8
|5.6%
|STV Group plc
|23.2
|16.1%
|FairFX Group plc
|22.6
|17.5%
|Ocado Group plc
|21.0
|0.6%
|NCC Group plc
|11.4
|2.0%
|Leaf Clean Energy Co.
|9.0
|29.9%
|Cenkos Securities plc
|4.5
|6.8%
|GI Dynamics Inc
|3.7
|45.2%
|Camellia plc
|3.0
|0.9%
|Total of ten largest shareholdings
|174.0
|Other investments
|23.7
|Cash and accruals
|5.3
|Total NAV
|203.0
For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/ Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080