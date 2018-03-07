sprite-preloader
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire
London, March 6

7 March 2018

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV') per share at 28 February 2018 was 202.98 pence (31 January 2018: 201.29 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 28 February 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc50.88.0%
Northgate plc24.85.6%
STV Group plc23.216.1%
FairFX Group plc22.617.5%
Ocado Group plc21.00.6%
NCC Group plc11.42.0%
Leaf Clean Energy Co.9.029.9%
Cenkos Securities plc4.56.8%
GI Dynamics Inc3.745.2%
Camellia plc3.00.9%
Total of ten largest shareholdings174.0
Other investments23.7
Cash and accruals5.3
Total NAV203.0

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/ Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080


