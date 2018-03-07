Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

7 March 2018



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')

Monthly Net Asset Value



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV') per share at 28 February 2018 was 202.98 pence (31 January 2018: 201.29 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 28 February 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdings Pence per share Percentage of investee equity held Hurricane Energy plc 50.8 8.0% Northgate plc 24.8 5.6% STV Group plc 23.2 16.1% FairFX Group plc 22.6 17.5% Ocado Group plc 21.0 0.6% NCC Group plc 11.4 2.0% Leaf Clean Energy Co. 9.0 29.9% Cenkos Securities plc 4.5 6.8% GI Dynamics Inc 3.7 45.2% Camellia plc 3.0 0.9% Total of ten largest shareholdings 174.0 Other investments 23.7 Cash and accruals 5.3 Total NAV 203.0

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/ Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080