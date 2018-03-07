POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Share Options Grants to Directors

7 March 2018

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse' or the "Company')

Share Options Grants to Directors

PowerHouse announces on 6 March 2018 the Company granted share options, as recommended by the Remuneration Committee of the Company, under the Company's Share Option Schemes to the following Directors:

Brent Fitzpatrick 12,000,000 share options

James Greenstreet 12,000,000 share options

Cameron Davies 15,000,000 share options

David Ryan 21,000,000 share options

Keith Allaun 30,000,000 share options

The options were granted at the closing bid price of the shares on 5 March 2018 of 0.6p and will vest in accordance with the rules of the Share Option Schemes adopted by the PowerHouse Board of Directors over the next 24-30 months.





