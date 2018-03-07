Ricky Gervais Joins Cruelty Free International and a Hundred Decision-makers, Influencers, Scientists and Businesses in Call for International End to Animal Cosmetics Testing

BRUSSELS, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A host of celebrities including Ricky Gervais and Pixie Geldof have joined with Cruelty Free International alongside over 100 policymakers, retailers, scientists and animal experts to call on the EU to lead the way in securing an international end to the suffering of animals in laboratories for the sake of beauty.

The call marks the five-year 'banniversary' of the EU's progressive outlawing of the sale in Europe of new cosmetics tested on animals anywhere in the world. The move followed bans on the testing of cosmetics products on animals in 2003 and ingredients in 2009 and has inspired legislation around the world.

Leading decision-makers, influencers, companies and scientists have joined with Cruelty Free International and signed a letter addressed to European leaders and Heads of Member State governments, calling on the EU to use its influence to push for a global end to cosmetics animal testing.

Michelle Thew, CEO of Cruelty Free International, said, "Five years after the full EU testing and marketing bans came into force, the time is right to go one step further. The leadership the EU has shown deserves credit. Now it's time to work together to deliver a global end to cosmetics animal testing and eliminate cruel animal suffering."

Pixie Geldof, model, singer and animal welfare advocate, said, "A generation of young Europeans are growing up with cruelty free cosmetic products as the norm. Now we need a global ban so no animals suffer in unnecessary cosmetics tests anywhere in the world."

Jessie Macneil-Brown, Head of Global Campaigns at The Body Shop, said, "The Body Shop is proud of the part we have played in changing animal testing laws and our campaign with Cruelty Free International for a UN global ban. Enough is enough - we urge the EU to step up and help achieve a global ban to end this once and for all."

Cathryn Higgs, Head of Food Policy at Co-op, said, "For over 25 years Co-op has led the way with our commitment to produce and sell products that haven't been tested on animals. It's an issue which is close to the hearts of our customers and members. We support Cruelty Free International in their ambition to extend the EU ban to a global position, so we are proud to be one of the first signatories to this letter."

A European Parliament vote to decide whether the EU should take action in order to end cosmetics testing on animals worldwide is expected to take place within the coming weeks.

In 2017 the Cruelty Free International launched a joint-campaign with The Body Shop to engage eight million people to sign a petition calling on the UN to introduce an international convention to end the practice. The petition can be signed online at http://www.foreveragainstanimaltesting.com.

