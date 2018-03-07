IMImobile launches RCS Business Messaging in its customer journey automation platform IMIconnnect

The GSMA estimates that by Q1 2019 there will be c. 1.05 billion monthly active users, served by over 200 mobile operators.

London, 7th March, 2018 - Cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile, today announced support for RCS Business Messaging (Rich Communications Services) in its IMIconnect (https://www.imiconnect.io/rcs/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_term=RCS) platform. Enterprise businesses can now launch RCS messaging services alongside 10+ other mobile and digital communication channels, including SMS, Push Messaging, Email, and Facebook Messenger, that are available out-of-the-box in IMIconnect.

Over the last 12 months IMImobile has been working closely with ecosystem partners like the GSMA, Google and Vodafone UK to drive the adoption of RCS. With recent announcements of RCS Business Messaging initiatives at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last week, IMImobile was pleased to showcase innovative RCS use cases of its customers including Barclays, British Gas, Foxtons and Pizza Hut Delivery at GSMA Innovation City.

IMImobile believes the adoption of RCS will further enhance messaging interactions between consumers and businesses in years to come, enabling a natural evolution of today's SMS experience. According to the GSMA, consumers are overwhelmingly excited about what RCS has to offer; nearly 80% of consumers find RCS appealing and over 70% say RCS would make them more likely to want to communicate with a brand.*

Sudarshan Dharmapuri, SVP Product Management said, "We are excited to make RCS Business Messaging available in IMIconnect. This allows enterprises to use IMIconnect to build, prototype and deploy RCS journeys within days using our low-code tools. The successful deployment of RCS journeys requires customer interactions to be orchestrated across existing backend systems. IMIconnect is specifically designed and developed to enable end-to-end automation of customer journeys."

Businesses interested in building RCS messaging experiences can sign up for IMIconnect (http://pages.imiconnect.io/imiconnect-trial-registration.html). Users will then be able to access a 'drag & drop' workflow builder that allows the quick and easy configuration of RCS messaging journeys, including verified branding elements, rich media, image carousels, customised action buttons and replies. More importantly, any RCS services can easily be integrated with CRM, marketing and customer service systems to allow the fulfilment of RCS customer journeys across existing business processes.

Customers interested in IMIconnect can sign up for IMIconnect here (https://goo.gl/kNgpdr).

About IMImobile

IMImobile is a cloud communications software and solutions provider that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to automate customer journey's and processes to improve customer experience. Our software helps enterprises to utilise mobile and digital messaging channels across marketing, customer services and IT to integrate and manage front end digital interaction channels with back-end fulfilment systems.

IMImobile's CX automaton cloud solutions manage overs 22 billion messages, 42 billion commerce transactions a year across 80 countries. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons's, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, Aircel, Airtel, AT&T, MTN, Universal Music, and three of the major retail banks in the UK.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Atlanta, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 900 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

www.imimobile.com (http://www.imimobile.com)

* GSMA RCS Business Messaging Research Study

