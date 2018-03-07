FLSmidth appoints new Chief Digital Officer to accelerate digitalization process

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK:



FLSmidth appoints Mikael Lindholm as Chief Digital Officer to strengthen its digital solutions

Mikael Lindholm will join FLSmidth as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) effective from 1 May 2018. Mikael's extensive experience in creating, planning, implementing and integrating strategic direction gives him the right tools to develop and implement FLSmidth's overall digital strategic plan and speed up the company's digitalization process. FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global cement and minerals industries by combining its product, service and project management know-how with digital solutions.

Mikael Lindholm has worked at the forefront of digitalization in the global Internet of Things since the mid-2000s, most recently in a position as Vice President, Internet of Things Asia with Telenor. His previous experience includes first-hand strategic and operational experience from both the service industry and traditional manufacturing.

"I am very pleased that Mikael Lindholm has accepted the invitation to join our Group Executive Management as Chief Digital Officer. He has extensive experience in digitalisation and in creating new business opportunities. He will play a key role in driving our digital agenda and in strengthening our digital solutions for the benefit of our customers in the cement and mining industries," said Group CEO Thomas Schulz.

"Digitalization is a game changer for all industries, enabling new opportunities previously not possible as well as disrupting the normal. Integrating digitalization into the core of FLSmidth as well as leading the industry in continually exploring new digitally-enabled business opportunities will be key to ensuring that FLSmidth remains Productivity provider #1. Setting the strategy together with FLSmidth's digital experts and transforming the business together with all of FLSmidth's employees is a fantastic, motivating role that I am very excited to be leading," said Mikael Lindholm.

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. As the market-leading supplier of engineering, equipment and service solutions, FLSmidth improves performance, drives down costs, and reduces the environmental impact of operations. Present in more than 50 countries and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Group and its 11,700 employees generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2017. www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

