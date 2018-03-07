Ivy Exec: The Top EMBA Programs in Europe Revealed in Comprehensive Survey

Once again, The INSEAD Global Executive MBA, and London Business School Executive MBA lead ranking

NEW YORK, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivy Exec's third annual EMBA rankings are out and in only the second year providing regional results, The INSEAD Global Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/the-insead-global-executive-mba-review), and the London Business School Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/london-business-school-executive-mba-review) again occupy the top spots in the 2018 Best Executive MBA Programs - Europe (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/europe) ranking. To compile these rankings, Ivy Exec undertook a quantitative, survey-based perception study of its nearly 1-million-member strong professional community of high-achieving, advancement-oriented executives.

The Top Executive MBA Programs in the Europe are:

The INSEAD Global Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/the-insead-global-executive-mba-review) London Business School Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/london-business-school-executive-mba-review) The IMD Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/the-imd-executive-mba-review) Oxford Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/oxford-executive-mba-review) IESE Global Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/iese-global-executive-mba-review) The Cambridge EMBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/the-cambridge-emba-review) The Henley Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/the-henley-executive-mba-review) CBS Global Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/cbs-global-executive-mba-review) IE Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/ie-executive-mba-review) Imperial Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/imperial-executive-mba-review)

The rankings are the result of a robust study of 6,245 global participants.

Elizabeth O'Neill, Executive Director of the TRIUM Global EMBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/trium-global-executive-mba-review) shares, "We are so pleased that the Ivy Exec 2018 rankings have recognized the TRIUM Global EMBA program as the #1 EMBA for Prestige, #2 for Global Experience, and #3 for Curriculum and overall standing. Given the market-based methodology behind Ivy Exec's survey, we see this as further confirmation that what differentiates TRIUM--our ability to draw on the best of NYU Stern, the London School of Economics, and HEC Paris both in the classroom and through their global networks--holds high value for today's senior business leaders."

Other top-ranked programs in Europe include The Cambridge EMBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/the-cambridge-emba-review) and The Henley Executive MBA (https://www.ivyexec.com/best-executive-mba-rankings/the-henley-executive-mba-review).

