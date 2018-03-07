Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer Publishes its 2017 Annual Report

Wolters Kluwer Publishes its 2017 Annual Report

Agenda and Convocation Notice AGM Available Online

March 7, 2018 -Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today published its 2017 Annual Report. The Financial Statements for 2017, as included in the Annual Report for 2017, will be proposed for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on April 19, 2018.

The agenda with explanatory notes and the convocation notice for the AGM are now available at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm (https://wolterskluwer.com/investors/corporate-governance/general-meeting-of-shareholders/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders.html). The agenda for the AGM includes the proposal to distribute a total dividend over the 2017 financial year of €0.85 per ordinary share. If approved, this will result in a final dividend of €0.65 per ordinary share.

The information for the AGM includes an update of issued share capital on which votes can be cast at the meeting. Wolters Kluwer's AGM will be held at Hotel Casa Amsterdam, on April 19, 2018.

Wolters Kluwer 2017 Annual Report reflects our key achievements in 2017 and how we will continue to deliver upon our 2016-2018 strategy, Growing Our Value, serving our customers with innovative expert solutions to deliver the best outcomes. Sustainability information is integrated in the 2017 Annual Report, next to additional sustainability data published on our website.

The 2017 Annual Report and 2017 Sustainability Data are available in PDF on www.wolterskluwer.com (https://wolterskluwer.com/investors/financial-information/annual-reports.html).

Financial Calendar

April 19, 2018 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

April 23, 2018 Ex-dividend date: 2017 final dividend

April 24, 2018 Record date: 2017 final dividend

May 9, 2018 First-Quarter 2017 Trading Update

May 17, 2018 Payment date: 2017 final dividend ordinary shares

May 24, 2018 Payment date: 2017 final dividend ADRs

August 1, 2018 Half-Year 2018 Results

August 27, 2018 Ex-dividend date: 2018 interim dividend

August 28, 2018 Record date: 2018 interim dividend

September 19, 2018 Payment date: 2018 interim dividend

September 26, 2018 Payment date: 2018 interim dividend ADRs

October 31, 2018 Nine-Month 2018 Trading Update

February 20, 2019 Full-Year 2018 Results

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

