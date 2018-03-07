

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) reported that its return on sales is expected to increase in the second-half period as compared to first-half, and the full year return on sales is expected to be in line with that for the prior year, with trading overall in line with the Group's expectations.



The Group issued a trading update in respect of the period since 1 November 2017. Box volume growth has remained strong, continuing the positive trend seen in the first half of the year, reflecting on-going good progress with the Group's multi-national and e-commerce customers.



The Group said the integration of its North America business is going very well. The business continues to perform ahead of the Group's initial expectations, with packaging volume growth significantly ahead of the Group average rate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX