Toxic Online Dating Trends in the UK 2018

The independent dating market observer Leadingdatingsites.co.uk examined the press of the last two decades to evaluate the development in the dating terminology. It was found that in 2016 an abundance of new terms was introduced and quickly gained popularity throughout the media. This article is seeking to introduce and define these expressions.

Defining the terms, it was also discovered that not only technology has developed, but also that the online dating site user's behavior has adapted accordingly. Especially the dishonest grew accustomed to the possibilities that arose. For instance, in 2000 the term romance scammer was used frequently. In the years to come the terminology evolved and a striking amount of new terms, mostly with negative notions surfaced.

Plenty of fish conducted a study on the subject of dating behaviors of the "millennial" generation in 2016. This generation born between 1980 and 2000 is widely known for its adversity to commitment. Results showed that 80% of the surveyed had been affected by the phenomenon "ghosting" before, which is congruent to the findings of Leadingdatingsites.co.uk .

