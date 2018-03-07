Capio - Final Tariffs for Healthcare Reimbursement in France 2018 Confirmed

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The detailed price information per treatment, valid from March 1, 2018, has now been published by the French government. Based on current business mix, the impact on medical sales for Capio's operations in France is -1.2%. As previously informed, this price reduction is slightly better than what we expected.

The French government has also announced that they will retrospectively reimburse an additional part of the volume component of the 2017 price reduction due to updated statistics about healthcare expenditures in France in 2017. This will be a one-off repayment and for Capio the positive impact is around MEUR 1, which will be recognized in the January - March 2018 result.

For information, please contact:



Olof Bengtsson, CFO

Telephone: +46-761-18-74-69

Kristina Ekeblad, IR manager

Telephone: +46-708-31-19-40

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/capio-ab/r/final-tariffs-for-healthcare-reimbursement-in-france-2018-confirmed,c2466952

The following files are available for download: