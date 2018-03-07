Redefinition of the Group Executive Committee to reflect the execution strategy of the Hybrid TwinTM

Structured around three business pillars, aligned with the challenges of the Industry of the Future (Industry 4.0)

Promotion of Christian Matzen as Executive Vice-President "Sales and Marketing", Group Executive Committee (GEC) member

Promotion of Dominique Lefebvre as Director of Product Operations, and integration within the Group Executive Committee (GEC)

ESI Group (FR0004110310 ESI) (Paris:ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, today announced the transformation of its management and operational organization, in line with the adaptation of its new Hybrid TwinTM solutions, representing the industrial Product in its development phase (traditional PLM), but also in its 'in-service' operational conditions (Product Performance LifecycleTM, "PPL"), as part of its global "Objective 2020" strategy. This transformation aims to bring the Group's business and executive management in line with ESI's new value proposition, based on the pace and disruptive evolution needs of its industrial customers. The Group's organization is now structured, in alignment with the challenges of the Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory and the Outcome Economy, around three business pillars: "Engineering" (design and development of industrial Products), "Manufacturing" (manufacturing of Products) and "In-Service" (usage, control and maintenance of Products, from launch to withdrawal).

In this context and to support this fundamental reorganization, Christian Matzen, GEC member, is promoted to Executive Vice-President "Sales and Marketing" (EVP S&M), and Dominique Lefebvre is appointed Director of Edition Product Operations and joins the GEC.

These executive corporate management changes follow the recent appointment of Angelita Reyes as the Group Human Resources Director, GEC member, who is already actively involved in the Group's structural reorganization plan.

The constitution of ESI's Group Executive Committee is now fully aligned with the Group's new strategic vision from Virtual Prototype to Hybrid TwinTM, and now gathers the following members (from left to right):

Christian Matzen Executive Vice-President Sales and Marketing

Corinne Romefort-Régnier Corporate Governance Director

Christopher St.John COO, Distribution and Support Operations

Alain de Rouvray Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer

Vincent Chaillou Board member, COO and President Edition Operations

Dominique Lefebvre Edition Product Operations Director

Angelita Reyes Group Human Resources Director

Mike Salari Executive Vice-President Engineering Services

Christian Matzen is a graduate of the Technical University of Braunschweig (Germany) and received an Executive MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University in Chicago. Christian joined the Group as Managing Director of IC.IDO in 2011, when ESI acquired this virtual reality technology pioneer. He will draw on his operational and strategic expertise of industrial requirements to devise a new sales and marketing policy for developing large accounts and their supply chains, and also growing the customer base around the Group's three recently defined business pillars. Christian was previously Executive Vice-President Immersive Virtual Engineering and Group Executive Committee (GEC) member.

Dominique Lefebvre Director of Product Operations

Dominique Lefebvre holds an engineering degree from Ecole Centrale de Nantes (formerly Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Mécanique) and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the University of Swansea, UK (1989). Dominique joined ESI Group in 1991 after a period as a lecturer-researcher in the Aeronautics Department at Imperial College, London. He has occupied many different roles within ESI, first in software development and then as production processes product manager, before being appointed Head of Product Management and now of Product Operations. Dominique's deep knowledge and long experience of ESI and its numerous innovative technologies will help keep the Group's R&D in line with its new value propositions. Dominique joins the Group Executive Committee (GEC).

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM, leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €141 million in 2016.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

