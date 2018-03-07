

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc. (LGEN.L) reported that its profit before tax attributable to equity holders for the year ended 31 December 2017 grew 32 percent to 2.09 billion pounds from last year's 1.582 billion pounds.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the company grew to 1.89 billion pounds or 31.87 pence per share from 1.26 billion pounds or 21.22 pence per share last year.



Following the reduction in the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, the Group benefited from a one-time 246 million pounds reduction in tax charge in 2017.



Operating profit increased 32 percent to 2.06 billion pounds from 1.56 billion pounds a year ago.



However, gross written premiums fell to 7.93 billion pounds from 10.25 billion pounds in the prior year.



Total income dropped to 40.49 billion pounds from 73.47 billion pounds in the previous year.



The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 11.05 pence giving a full year dividend of 15.35 pence, 7 percent higher than 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX