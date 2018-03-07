HARMAN and Groupe PSA to conduct a comprehensive analysis, design and feasibility study on advanced security solutions for next generation connected and autonomous vehicles

GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, and Groupe PSA, the second largest automaker in Europe, announced today at the Geneva International Motor Show that the companies are working together to build a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy for Groupe PSA's next-generation connected and autonomous vehicles platform. The announcement marks a two-year joint work relationship between the two companies, spanning across multiple projects-from analyzing potential threats, through security design, to a feasibility study of advanced Intrusion Detection Systems for ADAS, Autonomous and Next-Generation vehicle network architectures.

"With more connectivity and technology advancements in the car come incredible safety enhancements but also potential cybersecurity risks," said Eric DEQUI, Senior Expert on EE Architecture and Cybersecurity for Connected Cars at Groupe PSA. "Groupe PSA has been focusing on cyber for the last five years, launching a partnership with the HARMAN Automotive Cybersecurity team to leverage their expertise and define the necessary cybersecurity measures for Groupe PSA's next generation architecture. We have focused on implementing and evaluating HARMAN's ECUSHIELD solution on a Peugeot Car to establish an Intrusion Detection System proof-of-concept. This level of collaboration has been important and essential for Groupe PSA since 2013 and we will continue to incorporate cybersecurity technologies into the whole lifecycle of our products."

In a recent report, IHS Markit estimates that cybersecurity software and services revenues will exceed $250 million by 2020, with 20 percent originating from IDPS software revenues.

According to Yuval Weisglass, Vice President, HARMAN Automotive Cybersecurity, "To protect semi-autonomous and ADAS systems against various types of cyber threats, now is the time to adopt a security-by-design approach, developing unconventional detection and protection capabilities. We're honored that Groupe PSA consistently selects HARMAN as its cybersecurity partner a strong testament to HARMAN's understanding of the intricate concerns and ultimate cybersecurity solutions required by the automotive industry."

HARMAN SHIELD Solution, the Cybersecurity Analysis Center and the new technology preview to protect ADAS systems against cyber threats will be demonstrated during the Geneva Auto Show at the HARMAN Booth in Hall 6. HARMAN will also participate in the Symposium on the Future Networked Car on March 8, co-organized by ITU and UNECE.

Follow HARMAN online:

Find more news at the HARMAN Connected Services Newsroom

Like HARMAN on Facebook

Connect with HARMAN Connected Services on LinkedIn

Check out our YouTube Channel

Follow HARMAN on Twitter @HARMANServices

Follow Twitter Hashtag Harman

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

2018 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005113/en/

Contacts:

HARMAN Connected Services

Mary Maguire, +1 617-877-8580

Director, Public and Analyst Relations

mary.maguire@harman.com