Egis Technology Inc. Reports 2017 Q4 & Full Year Revenue

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis Technology Inc. (TWO:6462) announces its net revenues for 4Q2017 & Full Year 2017.

Consolidated 4Q2017 & Full Year 2017 Net Revenue (Unit: NTD Thousands)

Period Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) Q3 2017 Q-o-Q Increase (Decrease) 2017 FY 2016 FY Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) NetRevenues 1,254,419 884,340 42% 1,417,348 (11%) 4,731,908 1,673,268 183%

About Egis Technology Inc.

As a leading provider of fingerprint biometrics, Egis Technology Inc. (TWO:6462), specializes in providing a total turnkey solution with superior sensor performance and software functionality. Their proprietary matching algorithm offers one of the best FAR/FRR performances in the current market while providing maximum security and convenience. Egis' leading edge fingerprint technology is the ideal choice for implementation in mobile devices. As a board member of the FIDO Alliance, Egis aims to provide security and authentication for all in the online world. Egis is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with a branch office located in China and subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, and USA. For more information, please visitwww.egistec.com.

