Mittwoch, 07.03.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.03.2018 | 09:01
PR Newswire

Egis Technology Inc. Reports 2017 Q4 & Full Year Revenue

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis Technology Inc. (TWO:6462) announces its net revenues for 4Q2017 & Full Year 2017.

Egis Technology logo

Consolidated 4Q2017 & Full Year 2017 Net Revenue (Unit: NTD Thousands)

Period

Q4 2017

Q4 2016

Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease)

Q3 2017

Q-o-Q

Increase

(Decrease)

2017 FY

2016 FY

Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease)

NetRevenues

1,254,419

884,340

42%

1,417,348

(11%)

4,731,908

1,673,268

183%

About Egis Technology Inc.

As a leading provider of fingerprint biometrics, Egis Technology Inc. (TWO:6462), specializes in providing a total turnkey solution with superior sensor performance and software functionality. Their proprietary matching algorithm offers one of the best FAR/FRR performances in the current market while providing maximum security and convenience. Egis' leading edge fingerprint technology is the ideal choice for implementation in mobile devices. As a board member of the FIDO Alliance, Egis aims to provide security and authentication for all in the online world. Egis is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with a branch office located in China and subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, and USA. For more information, please visitwww.egistec.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650962/Egis_logo.jpg


